‘Near perfect’ weather for the rest of the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- We're moving away from hot weather and headed towards nearly perfect weather, with night and morning clouds and afternoon sunshine through the weekend.

Highs will be near 75! Enjoy!

The two days with the thickest “marine push” will be Thursday and Saturday with lots of clouds those days.

The mountains will have afternoon thunderstorms but they seem to stay on the east side of the Cascade Crest.

The problem with thunderstorms this time of year is they tend to start fires so we will keep our eyes on those storms through the weekend. But for the most part the weather will be perfect with lots of sunshine each afternoon and highs near 75 through the weekend. Enjoy!