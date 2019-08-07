Man drowns at Rattlesnake Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Search and rescue teams found the body of a man who jumped or fell off a boat on Rattlesnake Lake Tuesday night.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, only described as a man in his 30s, was out on the lake with others when, for some reason, he went into the water.

Rescue teams were called out when the man didn’t surface from the water. Crews searched the area for several hours using swimmers, kayaks and even a drone but the man’s body wasn’t discovered until around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The county medical examiner will identify the victim and determine the exact cause of death.