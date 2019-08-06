New Washington law aims to get more cars registered

SEATTLE (AP) — A new state law aims to encourage more drivers to get Washington licenses and register their cars in the state by reducing the penalty.

The Seattle Times reported Monday that the law that went into effect last week allows first-time offenders to get the traffic citation dismissed and lower their fine to $500 if they obtain a Washington driver’s license and registration within 90 days of getting caught.

New residents are supposed to get a Washington driver’s license and registration within 30 days of moving to the state.

People caught without a Washington driver’s license and registration were previously fined up to $1,529 on the first offense.

Under the new law, if the cited drivers don’t comply within 90 days they can be fined the higher amount.