Mariners’ Tim Beckham tests positive for PED, suspended for 80 games

SEATTLE — Mariners utility infielder Tim Beckham has been suspended from MLB for 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, the MLB Commissioner’s Office said.

Beckham, who mostly plays shortstop but has also been playing left field lately, tested positive for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid, according to the commissioner.

The 80-game suspension — without pay — is effective immediately and will carry over into next season.

According to MLB.com, the 29-year-old has 15 home runs and 47 RBIs so far this season.

He signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal with the Mariners in January.

Beckham released the following statement in response to the suspension: