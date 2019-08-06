2019 Washington Primary Election Results

Mariners’ Tim Beckham tests positive for PED, suspended for 80 games

Posted 10:32 AM, August 6, 2019, by

SEATTLE, WA – JULY 28: Tim Beckham #1 of the Seattle Mariners points to Kyle Seager #15 after scoring ion Seager’s double in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on July 28, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

SEATTLE — Mariners utility infielder Tim Beckham has been suspended from MLB for 80 games after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug, the MLB Commissioner’s Office said.

Beckham, who mostly plays shortstop but has also been playing left field lately, tested positive for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid, according to the commissioner.

The 80-game suspension — without pay — is effective immediately and will carry over into next season.

According to MLB.com, the 29-year-old has 15 home runs and 47 RBIs so far this season.

He signed a one-year, $1.75 million deal with the Mariners in January.

Beckham released the following statement in response to the suspension:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.