Man arrested in shooting of Prosser police officer

Posted 9:42 AM, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 09:45AM, August 6, 2019

(Q13 News photo)

YAKIMA, Wash. — The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a Prosser police officer.

The agency on Tuesday said it had arrested a 19-year-old on a first-degree assault warrant.

The suspect was wanted for allegedly shooting and wounding a Prosser police officer and a bystander in the Yakima Valley town during the early morning hours on Monday.

Law enforcement officers tracked the fugitive to Centralia, Washington, where he was arrested.

A second subject in the shooting was arrested in Pasco, Washington.

The police officer was shot in the leg at an apartment complex and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.