Man arrested in shooting of Prosser police officer

YAKIMA, Wash. — The U.S. Marshals Service has arrested a man in connection with the shooting of a Prosser police officer.

The agency on Tuesday said it had arrested a 19-year-old on a first-degree assault warrant.

The suspect was wanted for allegedly shooting and wounding a Prosser police officer and a bystander in the Yakima Valley town during the early morning hours on Monday.

Law enforcement officers tracked the fugitive to Centralia, Washington, where he was arrested.

A second subject in the shooting was arrested in Pasco, Washington.

The police officer was shot in the leg at an apartment complex and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

