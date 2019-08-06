× Driver shot by Kent Police officer following traffic stop

KENT — A Kent Police officer opened fire following a traffic stop near Kent Station early Tuesday morning.

According to the Kent Police Department, around 12:30 a.m. one of their officers made a traffic stop on E. Pioneer Street between Central Avenue N. and Railroad Avenue N.

The officer spotted a firearm and called for backup, but before backup arrived the officer called out shots fired. The Kent Police Chief said he did not know the what the circumstances were that caused the officer to fire.

The driver of the car was taken to Harboview Medical Center and was stable. The police chief believed he was a male teenager.

The Valley Investigation Team is now conducting the investigation into the shooting.