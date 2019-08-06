Arlington Police: Man arrested for trying to kidnap teen at Legion Park

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A man is facing an attempted kidnapping charge after he reportedly grabbed a 16-year-old at Legion Park Monday afternoon and tried to force her into a public bathroom.

According to police records, the 16-year-old was sitting on a park bench about 1:15 p.m. when a 45-year-old man approached her, grabbed her wrist and said, “Go to the bathroom with me.”

When she pulled her arm away, he reportedly grabbed her arm even harder.

The victim told police as she was reaching for her pepper spray, the man asked her if she was waiting on someone. She said she was waiting on a friend, at which point the man walked away.

She told detectives she was afraid of being “kidnapped, killed, or raped.”

Police showed her six photos of possible suspects, at least one of whom is well-known to the police department.

The victim ID’d one of the men in the photos as the man who grabbed her arm. When interviewed by police, he admitted to trying to force her into the bathroom for “sexual fun,” police said.

The man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on one count of attempted kidnapping in the second degree with sexual motivation. Q13 is not naming the suspect yet because he has not been formally charged.