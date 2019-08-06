An abandoned boat leads police to the Nelson River as the Canadian manhunt continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The manhunt in Canada for suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky involved an underwater search over the weekend after a damaged aluminum boat was found near a river in Manitoba.

During a helicopter search Friday afternoon, the damaged boat was spotted off the shore of the Nelson River on Friday afternoon, according to the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The Manitoba RCMP's Underwater Recovery Team was called into Gillam to search a section of the Nelson River on Sunday.

Police had moved their search moved to Gillam, a rural town of 1,000 in Northern Manitoba, after the pair was reportedly spotted in the area in late July.

McLeod, 19, and Schmegelsky, 18, are suspected of killing North Carolina resident Chynna Deese, 24, and her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, 23. Their bodies were discovered on July 15 on a remote highway in northern British Columbia.

The body of Vancouver university professor Leonard Dyck was discovered several days later on July 19, and authorities believe McLeod and Schmegelsky are responsible for Dyck's death as well. His body was found near the suspects' car, which was abandoned and set on fire, near the Fox Lake Cree Nation reserve near Gillam.

"The Underwater Recovery Team has completed their work following the discovery of a boat on the shore of the Nelson River," the Manitoba RCMP said. "They will not be conducting any additional dives. A police roadblock has been put in place today in the Sundance, MB, area for ongoing search efforts."

It is unclear at this time if the dive provided any clues as to the whereabouts of McLeod and Schmegelsky. CNN has reached out to the Manitoba RCMP for comment.