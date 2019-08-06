Air quality remains ‘mostly good’ as hazy summer heat continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Summer heat continues! It's hazy, too, but the air quality seems to be holding mostly in the “good” category due to some mixing winds that help us.

Tuesday will be hot with many close to 90 degrees. Wednesday will be warm but not as hot.

Thursday has enough of a marine push to keep us in the upper 70s. Friday will be pleasant with highs near 77.

Saturday has a weak low that will give showers to the mountains but most of us will remain dry.

August is a hot and dry month but it can also be a “thunderstorm month” so I’ll keep my eyes on this for Saturday as isolated thunderstorms are common this time of year.