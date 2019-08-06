2019 Washington Primary Election Results

1 hiker dies in fall, 3 rescued in Cascades

Posted 3:42 PM, August 6, 2019, by , Updated at 04:00PM, August 6, 2019

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Authorities say a 61-year-old hiker died in a fall and three others in their 50s and 60s were rescued from Iron Cap Mountain in the Cascades.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says a request came in Sunday afternoon to help with a technical hoist rescue of three hikers east of Seattle after one member of their party died in a fall and local aviation crews were unable to respond.

Spokane Regional Air Support Unit Rescue 3 Flight Crews worked with King County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue to find and hoist the hikers.

The fallen hiker’s body wasn’t recovered until Tuesday morning because of waning daylight and the steep, unstable location where the hiker fell.

No other information was immediately released.

