Police officer shot in Benton County

Posted 7:22 AM, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:49AM, August 5, 2019

PROSSER, Wash. -- A police officer was shot in south central Washington overnight while responding to reports of a possible break-in.

According to a news release from the city of Prosser, officers responded just after 1 a.m. Monday to reports of someone trying to break in to two apartments in a complex in the 200 block of Canyon Drive.

When one of the officers saw someone in the parking lot, the person ran from the officer and started firing shots, shooting a police officer in the leg.

The officer was taken to Prosser Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was released Monday morning. The suspect is still on the loose.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

