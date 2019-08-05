Hot and hazy start to the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The summer heat is here.

It'll be a hot and hazy Monday and Tuesday with highs near 90 degrees. The air quality is pretty good but the hazy skies from regional fires may give you a scratchy throat through Tuesday.

Wednesday has a little marine push so it cools us to about 80 that day with more ocean air so the haze will dissipate.

Thursday will be nice with a high near 78. Thursday might have a few mountain thunderstorms.

The weekend looks pleasant with highs near 75. The hottest day this week will be Monday and the coolest day will be Saturday but summer is most certainly here. We have now reached 22 days above 80 this year and this week I have several more days above 80 so we should reach our “average” number of 80 degree days this week.