× Deputies respond to Gig Harbor 911 call enjoy ‘awesome’ lemonade

GIG HARBOR, Wash. – Six deputies got a rather refreshing treat while responding to a 911 call in Gig Harbor Friday.

Deputies with the Pierce County sheriff’s office responded to a lemonade stand on Peacock Hill, after someone called 911 to report that the children were selling beverages, unattended.

The sheriff’s office posted a photo on Facebook showing the six smiling deputies enjoying their lemonade, alongside the four children who were operating the lemonade stand.

The responding officers said the drinks were ‘cold and tasted awesome.’

“If you were the person who called 911 to report unsupervised children selling drinks at a lemonade stand, please know that they are great kids and their mom was with them,” the sheriff’s office wrote.