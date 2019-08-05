Anderson Island ferry suspended

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDERSON ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — A mechanical failure at the Anderson Island ferry dock has caused ferry service to be suspended.

According to Pierce County Ferries, a worker discovered a large crack in the metal beam under the ramp deck Sunday evening and forced ferry service to stop. Some people on the island were unable to get off, and others were unable to get home.

Anderson Island Fire and Rescue used its fire boat to take people on and off the island last night. They made many trips between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday. The fire department opened facilities for people on the island needing shelter.

The ferry closure was extending into the Monday morning commute.

Anderson Island is the farthest south island in Puget Sound. It lies about 2 miles west of Steilacoom.