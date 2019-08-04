Man shot, killed in Hillman City neighborhood

SEATTLE – Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Hillman City neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Witnesses called 911 just after 2 a.m. to report a man had been shot multiple times in the 5700 block of Rainier Avenue South, Detective Patrick Michaud said in a news release.

Police quickly arrived and found a 51-year-old man surrounded by people. Officers immediately began first aid and CPR until Seattle Fire Department arrived. Medics took the man to Harborview Medical Center where later he died.

Homicide Detectives have now taken over the investigation and are asking anyone with information to please call Seattle police.

