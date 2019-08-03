× Meet Lucinda! #WhyNotMePets

SEATTLE — Lucinda is a lovable dog looking for a permanent, forever home.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Lucinda get adopted.

She is a two-year-old Border Collie-Terrier mix that will warm your heart.

Lucinda has been at the Everett Animal Shelter since March. Her volunteer handler says getting her adopted has been tough because she is blind.

“It took awhile to find out what was wrong and then who could help,” Randy Dreyer, a volunteer at the shelter said.

Lucinda recently had eye surgery, but the shelter says she is all healed from her procedure. She takes eye drops daily and despite her condition, she is a very healthy dog with great hearing. The shelter says she doesn’t let her disability slow her down one bit.

One of Lucinda’s favorite games is fetch. She is friendly with other dogs and children, but because she is blind she may not be aware that her playing can be a bit rough for smaller kids.

Her favorite snack is peanut butter. Yum!

If you want to meet Lucinda or are interested in taking her home, contact the Everett Animal Shelter: everettwa.gov/148/animal-services