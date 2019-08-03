“Genuine Skagit Valley” stickers to showcase locally grown foods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. -- New stickers reading "Genuine Skagit Valley" will not only showcase crops grown locally, but let shoppers know they're purchasing foods grown in one of the best farming regions on the planet, according to those behind the branding.

The new branding started in June. Now, more than two dozen local businesses are backing it.

"Basically, we are all here in this incredible county valley that has some of the best food in the world, and we're all really proud of it, and we're all trying to preserve this farmland," said Susan Soltes, owner of Bowhill Blueberries.

Growers and food processors using at least 75 percent of ingredients grown in the Skagit Valley could qualify for the stickers.

Shoppers may see the stickers in stores as soon as this spring.