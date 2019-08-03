Expert provide tips on how to react during active shooter situation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Experts say it likely will never happen but knowing what to do in an active shooter situation, could save your life.

“People need to be educated in situational awareness, and what that means is be aware of your surroundings,” said Jim Fuda.

Fuda is the director of law enforcement services for Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. He has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience.

Fuda says an active shooting situation is rare but knowing what to do in one could save your life.

“Sadly, it’s what things are coming to. It’s just another tool to help you protect your family,” he said.

In active shooter situation the three things to do are run, hide, or fight. Fuda says it’s important to act as quickly as possible.

“You have to pay attention to what your gut tells you. Most of the time your gut is not wrong,” he said

He says run as far away from the area as possible. In some instances, an area may seem safe, but could still be a target.

Fuda says hide anywhere you can. The goal is to not be an easy or convenient target. When you get to a safe place, stay quiet, turn your phone on silent, and wait for police.

If you can’t conceal yourself, use cover that may shield you from bullets.

Fuda says if all else fails, fight.

He says use anything you can to stay alive.

For a full list of tips on how to respond during an active shooter situation click here.