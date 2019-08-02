Woman steals Kent Police cruiser

Posted 5:46 AM, August 2, 2019

KENT, Wash. -- A woman was arrested at the I-90/SR-18 exit in Snoqualmie early Friday morning after reportedly stealing a police cruiser in Kent.

According to Kent PD, officers were trying to arrest a "suspicious male" who had an arrest warrant. He was with a 38-year-old woman behind Kentridge High School on SE 208th Street. The man and woman fled on foot, and while police were arresting the man, the woman reportedly stole a Kent PD patrol vehicle.

Once the patrol car was taken, the automated vehicle locator was activated and showed the patrol vehicle heading east on I-90.

Washington State Patrol assisted Kent Police in recovering the vehicle and taking the woman into custody off I-90 at the SR-18 exit in Snoqualmie.  The vehicle did sustain some damage, but all of the vehicle's equipment was secure, police said. 

