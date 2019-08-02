Seattle School Board implements new free expression dress code

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle Public Schools announced last month that this coming fall semester students and their parents or guardians will have the responsibility of determining the student’s attire.

After initially letting the schools individually decide how students should present themselves, the school board determined, “Students should be able to dress and style their hair for school in a manner that expresses their individuality without fear of unnecessary discipline or body shaming.”

The faculty and staff will also work toward avoiding dress-coding students in front of their peers and keeping them out of class for frivolous violations.

“Dress code enforcement will not create disparities, reinforce or increase marginalization of any group,” the school board said in a release.

There will be stipulations. Students will not be allowed to wear clothing that demonstrates any hate group, gang affiliations or promotes pornographic content. Students must also cover all private parts and are not allowed to cover their face to the point they can’t be identified.

The new dress code was put in place in July. Most students will see the changes this coming fall semester.