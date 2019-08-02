× Seahawks will play mock game in Bothell this weekend

BOTHELL, Wash. — The Seahawks are taking their training camp on the road from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton to Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell on Saturday.

And when the team takes the field, they will be playing a mock game.

“It’s a big day. We’re going to Bothell… I’m sure that it’s a big moment for the people of Bothell too, you know — they have the chance to get the Seahawks to come to town,” head coach Pete Carroll said at a press conference on Thursday.

Tickets for Saturday’s practice in Bothell are sold out.

“It’s gonna be as game-like as we can make it for our situation,” Carroll said. “We’ll be on the bus with our shoulder pads on, you know kinda like high school… we’ll probably rock the bus before the game.”

The mock game is something the team does every year.

In last year’s game, quarterback Russell Wilson had four scoring drives, while cornerback Bradley McDougald got an interception.

The Seahawks will take on the Denver Broncos at home on Aug. 8.