Redmond Police investigating suspicious death of Sea-Tac TSA agent

REDMOND, Wash. -- Redmond Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 38-year-old Sea-Tac TSA agent.

Police said Francis Gaspar was found lying in the middle of West Lake Sammamish Parkway just after midnight Monday, July 29. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died a day later.

According to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office, Gaspar, a TSA agent at Sea-Tac Airport, died from blunt force trauma to the head. His last known address was in South Seattle, and his black 2014 Volkswagen Passat bearing the WA license plate BGY8240 is still missing.

Anyone with information about the victim or his death is asked to call 425-556-2500 or leave an anonymous tip here: bit.ly/RPDCrimeTip