MLS suspends Sounders FC defender Román Torres for violating substance abuse policy

SEATTLE — Seattle Sounders FC defender Román Torres was suspended for ten matches after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Major League Soccer said Friday that Torres violated the league’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Policy.

In addition to a 10-game suspension, the league also fined Torres 20-percent of his annual salary.

“Per the CBA, during his suspension, Torres may not participate in team trainings or use team training facilities (unless rehabilitating an injury under the direction of team training or medical staff), he may not participate in tournaments, friendlies or scrimmages, and he may not attend team events, including team appearances. “In preparation for his return, Torres may train with, but not appear in games for, Seattle Sounders FC’s USL affiliate team no earlier than 14 days prior to the first MLS game in which he is eligible to play.”

Torres will be suspended for the following matches, according to the league:

Aug. 4: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Aug. 10: Seattle Sounders FC vs. New England Revolution

Aug. 14: Real Salt Lake vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Aug. 17: LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Aug. 23: Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Sept. 1: Seattle Sounders FC vs. LA Galaxy

Sept. 7: Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Sept. 15: Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York Red Bulls

Sept. 18: Seattle Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas

Sept. 22: D.C. United vs. Seattle Sounders FC