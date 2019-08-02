Missing 4-year-old North Carolina girl found with human traffickers in Texas

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police have found a missing 4-year-old North Carolina girl with human traffickers in Texas, WNCN reports.

Fayetteville Police Department detectives say they learned Carmen A. Lowe, 23, violated a custody order by taking her daughter, 4-year-old Aubriana Recinos, out of the state.

The pair were originally reported missing on July 8.

Fayetteville police believe Lowe traveled to New Jersey and Louisiana after leaving North Carolina.

On Thursday, Lowe was taken into custody in New Orleans but Aubriana was not with her.

Arrest records updated Friday show that she is charged with prostitution, theft under $1,000 and having an out of state warrant.

Lowe is being held in the Orleans Parish Jail.

Aubriana was found safe and unhurt in Lewisville, Texas, where Maj. Robert Ramirez with Fayetteville police said a human trafficking ring with other children was operating.

“The child was pretty much given to a pimp, an associate of a pimp or family of the pimp for keeping,” Ramirez said.

Police said she was found with the assistance of the FBI and the Lewisville Police Department.