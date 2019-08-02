‘Give me the money, or I’ll kill you:’ Help ID terrorizing armed serial robbery suspects

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police are hoping you help identify two serial armed robbery suspects who detectives say hit three stores in one night.

Watch the surveillance video below as they race into the 7-Eleven on Sand Point Way NE in Seattle on July 27th — leaping the counter and pointing guns at the clerk. Detectives say the suspect carrying the handgun with the extended clip on it told the clerk, ‘Give me the money, or I’ll kill you!” They cleaned-out the cash from the register and took off. Outside the store, there was a couple sitting there with all their stuff and what appears to be a stroller. You see them quickly pack everything up and leave when they realize it was an armed robbery, but they were able to give officers some info on the suspects. “They ran northbound, kind of parallel to Sand Point Way, got into what was described as a white 2-door Honda and then left northbound on Sand Point Way. No plates, or no real individual damage that would identify that vehicle,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Detectives say the same two robbery suspects have also hit stores in Renton and Kent.

Officers say they are believed to be Hispanic and in their 20's.

If you can identify either of them, or have information to help solve the case, Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000. Submit an anonymous tip through the P3 Tips App on your smart phone, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).