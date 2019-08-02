Burglary investigation leads Seattle police to large-scale narcotics operation

Photo: Seattle Police Department

SEATTLE — Police found a large-scale narcotics operation Thursday night while investigating a burglary in Seattle.

Someone saw a person get out of a car and jump a fence on the 1700 block of N. Northgate Way around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. That person told a 911 dispatcher that they heard glass break and could see people inside of the home.

Officers surround the home and found a woman inside. She was arrested and officers searched the home.

Police seized:

  • 989 grams of methamphetamines
  • 204 grams of crack cocaine
  • 93 grams of heroin
  • 771 Xanax pills
  • 102 Oxycodone pills
  • 2 strips of LSD
  • $6,524 cash

Officers booked the 28-year-old woman into King County Jail. She will likely face multiple drug charges. The Narcotics Unit is investigating.

