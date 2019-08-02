Burglary investigation leads Seattle police to large-scale narcotics operation

SEATTLE — Police found a large-scale narcotics operation Thursday night while investigating a burglary in Seattle.

Someone saw a person get out of a car and jump a fence on the 1700 block of N. Northgate Way around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. That person told a 911 dispatcher that they heard glass break and could see people inside of the home.

Officers surround the home and found a woman inside. She was arrested and officers searched the home.

Police seized:

989 grams of methamphetamines

204 grams of crack cocaine

93 grams of heroin

771 Xanax pills

102 Oxycodone pills

2 strips of LSD

$6,524 cash

Officers booked the 28-year-old woman into King County Jail. She will likely face multiple drug charges. The Narcotics Unit is investigating.