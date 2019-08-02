Burglary investigation leads Seattle police to large-scale narcotics operation

SEATTLE — Police found a large-scale narcotics operation Thursday night while investigating a burglary in Seattle.
Someone saw a person get out of a car and jump a fence on the 1700 block of N. Northgate Way around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. That person told a 911 dispatcher that they heard glass break and could see people inside of the home.
Officers surround the home and found a woman inside. She was arrested and officers searched the home.
Police seized:
- 989 grams of methamphetamines
- 204 grams of crack cocaine
- 93 grams of heroin
- 771 Xanax pills
- 102 Oxycodone pills
- 2 strips of LSD
- $6,524 cash
Officers booked the 28-year-old woman into King County Jail. She will likely face multiple drug charges. The Narcotics Unit is investigating.