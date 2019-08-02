Accused ‘Botox Bandit’ Lauren Klavano charged; has had 22 bench warrants since 2012
KIRKLAND, WA — King County Prosecutors have charged accused ‘Botox Bandit’ Lauren Klavano with three counts of Theft in the 2nd Degree. The 30-year-old is accused of stealing $5,553.00 worth of injections of Botox, Voluma, Restalyne and Juvederm from three medical providers in Kirkland and Bellevue. Detectives say she received the expensive cosmetic treatments and then made excuses to leave without paying.
Read more on the cases: https://q13fox.com/2019/07/19/face-filler-fraudster-help-id-woman-who-gets-expensive-beauty-treatments-takes-off-when-its-time-to-pay/