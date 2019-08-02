× Accused ‘Botox Bandit’ Lauren Klavano charged; has had 22 bench warrants since 2012

KIRKLAND, WA — King County Prosecutors have charged accused ‘Botox Bandit’ Lauren Klavano with three counts of Theft in the 2nd Degree. The 30-year-old is accused of stealing $5,553.00 worth of injections of Botox, Voluma, Restalyne and Juvederm from three medical providers in Kirkland and Bellevue. Detectives say she received the expensive cosmetic treatments and then made excuses to leave without paying.

Since 2012, court documents show Klavano has had 22 bench warrants issued for failure to appear from criminal hearings. In King County Superior Court, she has four pending felony charges from 2018 for two counts of Identity Theft in the 2nd Degree, VUCSA (Illegal Drugs) and Theft in the 2nd Degree.

Klavano’s criminal history includes convictions for Hit and Run – Attended Vehicle, Attempted Possession of Stolen Property in the 2nd Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Theft in the 3rd Degree, Criminal Trespass in the 2nd Degree, DUI and Reckless Driving.

Klavano is currently free on $20,000 bail. She is scheduled to be formally arraigned on the new charges on August 14th.