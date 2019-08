Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKLAND, Wash. -- A small plane made an emergency landing Thursday morning on Pacific Avenue in Parkland.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the pilot ran out of gas on the way from Yelm to Boeing Field in Seattle. He was forced to land the plane around 8:20 a.m. on Pacific Avenue between 135th and 143rd.

Soon after, the plane was moved off of the road and into a nearby parking lot.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.