Man shot in head after argument over RV dumping in Thurston County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. -- One man is hospitalized and another is in custody after a shooting this morning that reportedly stemmed from an argument over illegal dumping.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened Thursday morning in a private neighborhood in the 4100 block of 20th Lane NW.

Deputies said the shooting suspect noticed someone illegally dumping possible sewage from an RV in the area about a month ago, then saw the same person doing the same thing Thursday morning.

He confronted the victim, and an argument broke out. When the man got into the RV and started driving away, the suspect fired multiple shots into the RV, one of them striking the driver in the head. He was taken to the hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

The suspect is being questioned by police.