Crews battling wildfire in Union; some areas evacuated

MASON COUNTY, Wash. -- A fast-spreading wildfire in the Union area is forcing evacuations Thursday evening.

Officials said the fire was burning uphill from SR 106. No structures have yet been impacted, but the fire is prompting Level 3 evacuations in the following areas: E. 2nd, 3rd and 4th streets; E. Main Street, E. Fir Street, E. Galliano Drive, E. Carney Drive, W. Great Bend Drive, Alder Street and Garnet Court.

"A Level 3 evacuation means you need to leave now," said Norma Brock with Central Mason Fire.

People who live near those streets should also be ready to leave because officials say more evacuations could be coming.

The Mason County Sheriff's Office says those who have evacuated can go to Alderbrook Club House, Mason Fire Station 6 and the New Community Church of Union.

Per Fire & DNR, our deputies

Level 3, Immediate Evacuations: E 2nd St

E 3rd St

E 4th St

E Main St

E Fir St

E Galliano Dr

E Carney Dr

W Great Bend Dr

Alder St from Garnet Ct to end

Garnet Ct All other streets in the near vicinity are on Level 2, Get Ready pic.twitter.com/gNcZy3GE0p — Mason County Sheriff (@MasonCoSheriff) August 2, 2019

"Right now there's a lot of heavy smoke, the fire's burning uphill in some really steep terrain... so access has definitely been a challenge for us," Brock said.

#WaWILDFIRE - Firefighters from DNR and local fire districts working to control the #UnionBankFire which is estimated at 3-5 acres outside #Union in #MasonCounty. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) August 2, 2019

SR 106 is currently blocked at McReavy Road due to the fire, Washington State Patrol Trooper Chelsea Hodgson said on Twitter.

Crews from several fire departments and other agencies were responding to the area, officials said on Facebook.

#MasonCounty: SR 106 at McReavy Road in Union is currently blocked due to a brush fire. Mason County Fire District 2 firefighters are on scene. #WSP is assisting with traffic control with @wsdot en route. @MasonCoSheriff pic.twitter.com/xCiOb9qHK6 — Trooper Chelsea Hodgson (@wspd8pio) August 2, 2019