Crews battling wildfire in Union; some areas evacuated

MASON COUNTY, Wash. -- A fast-spreading wildfire in the Union area is forcing evacuations Thursday evening.
Officials said the fire was burning uphill from SR 106. No structures have yet been impacted, but the fire is prompting Level 3 evacuations in the following areas: E. 2nd, 3rd and 4th streets; E. Main Street, E. Fir Street, E. Galliano Drive, E. Carney Drive, W. Great Bend Drive, Alder Street and Garnet Court.
"A Level 3 evacuation means you need to leave now," said Norma Brock with Central Mason Fire.
People who live near those streets should also be ready to leave because officials say more evacuations could be coming.
The Mason County Sheriff's Office says those who have evacuated can go to Alderbrook Club House, Mason Fire Station 6 and the New Community Church of Union.
"Right now there's a lot of heavy smoke, the fire's burning uphill in some really steep terrain... so access has definitely been a challenge for us," Brock said.
"Right now there's a lot of heavy smoke, the fire's burning uphill in some really steep terrain... so access has definitely been a challenge for us," Brock said.
SR 106 is currently blocked at McReavy Road due to the fire, Washington State Patrol Trooper Chelsea Hodgson said on Twitter.
Crews from several fire departments and other agencies were responding to the area, officials said on Facebook.