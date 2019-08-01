Another sunny day, but rain returns Friday for some in western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Basically, it'll be 80 degrees for the next eight days, but one morning will be different.

Thursday will be nice and sunny with a high near 80 degrees. Thursday night gets cloudy and breezy especially as we head into Friday morning.

There will be showers Friday morning but mainly outside of the metro. The early morning commuters will have some wet roads.

The winds will gust up to 30 mph for a few hours. Friday afternoon will be dry and back to some sunshine.

The high Friday will be around 74 degrees. The Blues fly at 3 p.m. so there shouldn’t be any issues by then.

Saturday will be great with highs back up to around 80 degrees, and Sunday looks awesome for the Seafair party. Highs Sunday will be around 82.