A day in the life of ‘Officer Ben,’ the busiest – and cutest – Tacoma General security guard

TACOMA, Wash. — One of the newest — and cutest — members of the security team at Tacoma General doesn’t even take a paycheck.

His name is Officer Ben, and he’s sniffing out drugs, de-escalating potentially violent situations, and bringing smiles to those who need them most.

Ben is a K-9 officer. The hospital brought him in three months ago — and now he’s one of the busiest employees in all of Tacoma General.

How busy? His handler, Brian Phillips, said he placed a Fitbit step tracker on Ben and found he averages 800,000 steps a day!