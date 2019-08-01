A day in the life of ‘Officer Ben,’ the busiest – and cutest – Tacoma General security guard

Posted 12:12 PM, August 1, 2019, by

TACOMA, Wash. — One of the newest — and cutest —  members of the security team at Tacoma General doesn’t even take a paycheck.

His name is Officer Ben, and he’s sniffing out drugs, de-escalating potentially violent situations, and bringing smiles to those who need them most.

Ben is a K-9 officer. The hospital brought him in three months ago — and now he’s one of the busiest employees in all of Tacoma General.

How busy? His handler, Brian Phillips, said he placed a Fitbit step tracker on Ben and found he averages 800,000 steps a day!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.