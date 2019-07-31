Washington could add third gender option for state-issued ID cards by October

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The state is taking another step toward adding a third gender option for ID cards and driver's licenses - Gender X.

According to a release from Gov. Jay Inslee's office, the final steps of the process will be a series of public meetings across the state in August.

The state Department of Licensing could implement the Gender X change as soon as October.

The X gender designation option means a gender that is not exclusively male or female. The Department of Licensing proposed the rule change earlier this year to create more consistency with Washington birth certificates that can now list an X.

Sixteen other states have already implemented the third gender option, including California and Oregon.

Elayne Wylie, co-executive director of Gender Justice League, said this is a step in the right direction.

“It’s imperative of our government to include as many people as possible so that people actually feel like they’re part of society, and that they’re seen and heard,” Wylie said.

The public hearings are scheduled as follows: