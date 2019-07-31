Tyler Lockett would like to tell you about his love for HGTV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine sat down with receiver Tyler Lockett and chatted about the upcoming season and more.

This is a transcription of their interview:

Levine: Last year, the team exceeded expectations by expert accounts, but the team always knew. What does this year bring?

Lockett: This year is just about growth. That’s the biggest thing, regardless of expectations. We don’t really worry about expectations because we already believe that we should be able to win the Super Bowl. It’s just being able to go out there and do it. The team that can master their craft is the one that’s gonna be able to go the farthest. There’s gonna be some games where you don’t play your best, and some games where everyone is on a roll, but it’s being able to figure out where the game is going and respond in that proper way. I think we did a great job with that – defense is way better this year, offensively we understand our offensive coordinator and what he’s trying to accomplish. So this year is just a year of growth.

Levine: Are you in Brian Schottenheimer’s ear on a regular basis?

Lockett: I talk to him every time I have a play – break or not – I tell him, 'let’s do this.' I told him last week it was a bad play I was like, 'cut that from the book. Don’t put that one in the books.'

Levine: Have you thought about what you’d be doing if you weren’t playing football?

Lockett: Real estate. I’m taking a test. I’m studying right now while we’re in the offseason, but just being able to work on little things like that before we’re booked down on football. But I really love it. I watch HGTV every day even if I’m not doing anything. I fell asleep watching it, so, I’m really looking forward to getting into it.

Levine: Is that something new, you watching HGTV?

Lockett: I’ve probably been watching for about two years. I used to hate watching it because my dad watched it. But now, I’m going around looking at houses and looking at developing different things. I like doing that a lot.

Levine: You play with a lot of amazing players here in Seattle, if you could only pick one to be in the ring of honor who would it be?

Lockett: If I had to pick, I’d say Earl (Thomas).

Levine: Why?

Lockett: His game spoke for itself. He didn’t say much, but you knew when he did say something you had to listen. There were times when he’d say, “c’ mon ‘Lock.” And I knew I couldn’t let him down. It wasn’t about letting anyone else down or letting myself down. If he said something, you knew you had to pick it up. You knew you had to bring it this next play. If you ever saw the way he’d play or talk to you, you wanted to be able to match that energy. No matter what injuries he had, he came back stronger than ever. People said he wouldn’t be the same, but he came back and was even better. He had a great four years before I even got here and was consistent. And you don’t see a lot of consistent players at the top of their game for five, six, seven, eight years in a row.

Levine: As the season begins, what’s your message to the 12s?

Lockett: They’re called 12s for a reason. And we want them to feel that they’re as huge a part of the game as we are. We wouldn’t be anything without them cheering us on, being able to be the loudest in the stadium, being out there in the stands. For us, we feed off their energy, so if a game isn’t going the way we want to go, just the fact the fans are still in it makes it even bigger. So being able to bring it every single play no matter what happens.