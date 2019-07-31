Truck driver killed while trying to make repairs along I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A truck driver was killed Wednesday morning along Interstate 5 in Tacoma when his truck rolled over him.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Johnna Batiste, the driver pulled over in the northbound lanes of I-5 near Pacific Ave. to make repairs to his vehicle. The man was under the truck when it rolled over him. He died at the scene.

No further details were immediately known.

As of 9:00 a.m., WSDOT said the right lane of NB I-5 were blocked at Pacific Ave.

Tacoma commuters 🚨 North 5 in the area of Pacific (MP133) troopers are investigating a heartbreaking fatality incident. Please slow as you travel through the area. We have the right lane blocked. More to come. pic.twitter.com/7hOhrM1Sz8 — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) July 31, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated.