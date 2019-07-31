Summer rolls on with more sunshine, ‘excellent’ stargazing weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Summer rolls on.

Wednesday will be sunny and warm with a high near 80. Thursday will be nice with a high near 80 but during the evening hours the onshore winds pick up and there will be some rain by early Friday.

Most of the rain Friday morning will be from Tacoma North and out to the beach. Friday will dry up for the afternoon hours but it will be breezy with a high only near 71, the coolest day of the week. Friday evening will be pleasant but the first half of the day will seem “fall-like” (Blue Angels practice flights may be altered that day!)

Saturday it is back to summer and Sunday will be quite warm with highs in the 80s.

Side note: the stargazing is excellent this time of year with meteor showers and cool space stuff to look at. Enjoy!