Seattle Police seek suspect, witnesses in U-District homicide

SEATTLE -- Seattle Police are asking for the your help to solve the murder of a man at the corner of 45th and University Way NE in the U-District. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Three are trying to ID three men.

On July 7th at about 4:30 a.m, firefighters and police responded to a 911 call about a fight. While receiving medical treatment from firefighters, 41-year-old Joshua A. Mawhiney died at the scene.

Detectives are asking for help to identify the suspect in the white long sleeve shirt that may have an emblem on the front who assaulted the victim. He's black, wearing black Nike shoes, blue jeans and carrying a white shopping bag.