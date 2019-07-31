‘My baby didn’t deserve this:’ Family members mourn teen shot on Tacoma porch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Police say 16-year-old Jamone Pratt was shot on his friend’s front porch in Tacoma on Tuesday. He was rushed to the hospital where he died hours later.

Jamone's mom and older sister, Janaya are still trying to process what happened. Officials say he died from a gunshot wound Tuesday night after fighting for his life at the hospital for roughly 5 hours.

"He made some bad choices you know, got involved with the wrong people.”

His mom Kyndal never imagined something like this could happen.

“I never thought I would sit there and have to watch my son get car for 25 minutes… no,” Kyndal told Q13 News

His family called him 'Junior,' saying he was close friends with the people living at the house where he was shot.

"I know my baby didn’t deserve this.”

He was taken to the hospital where officials say he fought for his life for roughly five hours, before succumbing to his injuries.

Jose Barerra was one of the first people to the scene. He was doing construction work on the house two doors down.

“Well I was working upstairs and at first, I heard some gunshots. I went and see and saw that the kid was laying on the porch,” said Barrera.

“I was a little bit in shock because all day I was thinking of his face..."

Barerra is now struggling to erase that image from his memory.

While Jamone's mom and sister fight to keep his memory alive.

“A friend, best friend, my other half, someone who looked out for me,” said Janaya.

Janaya tells us she isn't mad, she just wants her little brother back.

Tacoma police say they will be looking into whether gang activity played a part in Jamone Pratt’s death—they will be considering other causes as well. The investigation is ongoing.

The family says they are planning a candlelight vigil, a date has not been yet been set.

If you would like to help Jamone's family, a GoFundMe page has been setup.