Mountlake Terrace detectives looking for black Dodge Nitro used in shootout

WANTED IN MOUNTLAKE TERRACE —

Mountlake Terrace Police are asking for your help to locate a black Dodge Nitro used in a shootout last Friday, July 26th at about 8:45 pm.

Mountlake Terrace patrol was dispatched to a 911 call concerning multiple subjects firing guns at each other in the 21900 block of 64th Ave. W. Officers located a black Jeep and have identified the three occupants inside, but they need your assistance to find the Dodge Nitro and in identifying the driver and a passenger.

“We have surveillance footage of the incident, which shows two subjects firing at a car, two cars then kind of get into a collision and both cars flee the area with one of the subjects fleeing on foot. It’s an area that’s heavily populated and it’s also a lot of foot traffic. It’s daylight hours. We have a festival going on where we have a parade, we have a carnival, there’s just a lot of people out moving around and this is a concern of ours, because obviously bullets were flying everywhere and we’re really afraid people could have been hit, innocent bystanders,” said Det. Carl Cronk with the Mountlake Terrace Police Department.

If you know who was driving the Nitro or was in the vehicle as a passenger, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Call 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.P3Tips.com to submit the information anonymously. You can also use the P3 Tips App that you can download to your phone for free.