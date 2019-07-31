Kittens bagged and left for dead on I-90 now thriving at Seattle Humane

SEATTLE — Things looked grim for five newborn kittens when they were found in a paper sack on the side of I-90 last week. But it’s a different story a week later thanks to Seattle Humane and the foster families who took them in.
Seattle Humane workers said a woman spotted a paper sack on the side of I-90, and when she realized it was moving, she investigated and found five newborn kittens in the bag.
She rushed them to Seattle Humane, where staff provided emergency medical care.
“The kittens could not have been older than 5 days, at most, and with no surrogate kitty momma to take them under her wing, their chance at survival hovered around 50 percent,” the nonprofit said on its Instagram page.
View this post on Instagram
UPDATE ON KITTENS RESCUED FROM A BAG ON SIDE OF I-90! A week ago today, a woman spotted a paper sack on the side of Interstate 90. When she realized the bag was moving, she investigated, only to find it contained five newborn kittens. She rushed them to Seattle Humane, where our staff provided emergency care. The kittens could not have been older than 5 days, at most, and with no surrogate kitty momma to take them under her wing, their chance at survival hovered around 50 percent. But that was seven days ago. Now, all five kittens — three boys (Millhouse, Butch, and Patch), two girls (Moolissa and Coco) — are thriving, thanks to the dedicated and around-the-clock care from two of our phenomenal foster families. The kittens are gobbling the food provided through bottles and syringes and are growing more plump by the day. ❤️ Many of them are even starting to open their eyes! It'll be at least five more weeks before these kittens are old enough for adoption, but they'll be in excellent hands until then, as you can see from this video of Moolissa enjoying a toothbruth massage, which mimics the feel of a momma cat's tongue. ❤️ Moolissa and Millhouse are just two of dozens and dozens of kitties that Karol has cared for since joining Seattle Humane's foster program in 2002, and while she has lost count of how many bottle babies for which she's played mom, she says she loves the process each and every time. ❤️ “My favorite part is definitely seeing them go from small, fragile furballs to healthy, strong kittens," Karol said. "The transformation is always amazing to witness." ❤️ If you'd like to help support these kittens and other homeless pets, donations are greatly appreciated. #animalrescue #love #catstagram #kittens #adopt #rescuedismyfavoritebreed #catsofinstagram #petsofinstagram #seattlehumane #kitten #kittens #nonprofit #family #cat #feline #cats #kittenseason2019 #petsofinstagram #pets
Now, the kittens are thriving and starting to open their eyes, all while enjoying toothbrush massages and bottles of food.
Seattle Humane credits the work of two foster families that gave the kittens around-the-clock care.
“My favorite part is definitely seeing them go from small, fragile furballs to healthy, strong kittens,” foster mom Karol said. “The transformation is always amazing to witness.”
They’ll be up for adoption in about five weeks. You can learn more about Seattle Humane and how to adopt here.