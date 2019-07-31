× Inslee calls Trump a ‘white nationalist’

DETROIT — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is the first candidate on Wednesday’s Democratic presidential debate stage to call President Donald Trump a racist.

“We can no longer allow a white nationalist to be in the White House,” Inslee said as candidates debated immigration policy.

Democrats and some Republicans have criticized Trump in recent weeks for using Twitter to say four Democratic women in Congress should “go back” to their countries of origin. All four are U.S. citizens, and three were born in the country.