Bike shop owner grabs wrench, fights back against suspect during Seattle robbery

SEATTLE -- Police are investigating an attack on a local bike shop owner during a robbery.

It happened Monday at Pedal Anywhere in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood.

Video of the attack shows the shop owner fighting back during the robbery, even grabbing a large wrench. She says the suspect had visited the store a little over a month ago to have a bike fixed. Employees realized it was stolen by checking the bike index, and gave him the option to take a donated bike.

Patricia Ramos says she never expected him to return, but says when he did he was mad. She says he refused to leave and then attacked her.

"So I looked back and there was this huge wrench in the back that just seemed like the first thing I could grab," Ramos said. "And since he had threatened me again, I just wanted to make sure he was out and never came back again. So I ran at him and then he hit me against the desk and I rolled over. I fell and then I chased him out, screaming as loud as I could to see if anyone would come and help."

She says not only did the man get away with a bike, but she suffered bruises on her jaw and legs and will need surgery on one of her fingers. She says the bike shop is now looking into ways to make their business safer.