16-year-old shot, critically injured while sitting on front porch in Tacoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- A 16-year-old boy was brought to a hospital in critical condition after he was shot in Tacoma Tuesday afternoon.

According to Tacoma Police, officers responded about 12:40 p.m. to a "shots fired" call in the 4600 block South J Street.

That's where they found a 16-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries. The News-Tribune reports he was shot and critically injured while sitting on his front porch. He was taken to Tacoma General Hospital.

Police have not identified the teen, nor have they named a suspect or motive.