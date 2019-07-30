Report: L.J. Collier likely out for preseason after ankle sprain

L.J. Collier carted off field after apparent leg injury at training camp

RENTON, Wash. — L.J. Collier, the Seattle Seahawks’ first draft pick of 2019, is likely out for the rest of preseason after an injury at day 5 of training camp.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Collier is believed to have sprained his ankle.

Medical staff appeared to be looking at Collier’s right leg. He hobbled off the field but eventually got onto a cart and was taken inside.

The injury happened during a two-minute drill Wednesday morning.

Collier, who attended TCU, was the 29th overall pick in the NFL draft. Seattle got that pick in a deal that sent Frank Clark to Kansas City.

The Seahawks’ defensive line was already hurting after the league announced a 6-game suspension of Jarran Reed.

