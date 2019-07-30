× Report: L.J. Collier likely out for preseason after ankle sprain

RENTON, Wash. — L.J. Collier, the Seattle Seahawks’ first draft pick of 2019, is likely out for the rest of preseason after an injury at day 5 of training camp.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Collier is believed to have sprained his ankle.

#Seahawks first round pick LJ Collier is believed to have suffered a sprained ankle during practice today, source said. Likely out for the preseason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2019

Medical staff appeared to be looking at Collier’s right leg. He hobbled off the field but eventually got onto a cart and was taken inside.

The injury happened during a two-minute drill Wednesday morning.

Brown on Collier injury: It’s tough, especially in training camp – hope it’s nothing serious. Training camp is tough. Just hoping he’s alright. #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronQ13Fox) July 30, 2019

Collier, who attended TCU, was the 29th overall pick in the NFL draft. Seattle got that pick in a deal that sent Frank Clark to Kansas City.

The Seahawks’ defensive line was already hurting after the league announced a 6-game suspension of Jarran Reed.