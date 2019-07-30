× Four juveniles taken to hospital after collision in Puyallup, parts of W. Stewart avenue closed

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup Police are on the scene of a collision involving four juveniles. The crash has also closed W. Stewart Ave from the 1800-2100 blocks.

Police say all four juveniles have been taken to the hospital.

The 16-year-old driver has life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Puyallup Police tweeted these pictures of the collision.

This is a developing story, we will bring you updates as we receive them.