Family of murdered man pleads for help finding suspected killer

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. -- A Pierce County family is desperate to find the man police say killed Robert Warner.

His loved ones called him Paul and describe him as gentle giant and a loving dad.

Sheriff’s deputies believe 25-year-old Hobert Clark murdered Warner and he’s on the run from police since last weekend.

“I had to tell my mom that her youngest son had a hole in his chest, and he was gone,” said Schelly Selvar, Paul’s sister.

“He was my buddy,” said Nathan Warner, Paul’s only son. “We went fishing and played video games.”

Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies say Clark and Warner were merely acquaintances adding Clark has a warrant out for his arrest, an extensive violent history and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that can locate Clark.

Anonymous tipsters can reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or 911.