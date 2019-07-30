Crews respond to ‘well-involved’ fire in Mt. Baker neighborhood

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department says it is responding to a “well-involved” house fire that spread to a second home Tuesday in the Mount Baker neighborhood.

It happened in the 3200 block of 37th Place S., south of Hanford Street.

The fire department said on Twitter that the two-alarm fire was in a home’s kitchen, but it’s unclear how the fire started. It was under control as of 10:22 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said that no one was found inside during their search.

This is a developing story and will be updated

3200 block of 37th Pl S: fire escalated to 2-alarm. If you live nearby, please close your windows and doors to prevent smoke inhalation. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) July 31, 2019