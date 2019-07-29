Police: Man arrested in Burien after shootout with officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURIEN, Wash. -- Authorities say a man is in custody after a shootout Monday with Normandy Park Police.

The King County Sheriff's Office says police confronted the man during an investigation and he shot at them. Police returned fire, and the man allegedly stole a vehicle.

He then crashed the vehicle in the 15800 block of 1st Avenue in Burien and was arrested after a standoff, the sheriff's office said. Information on injuries was not available.

Images from a witness showed Burien Police surrounding the crashed car near the Ross clothing store in the area.

The area of 1st Avenue and S 160th Street is expected to be closed for several hours.

The King County Sheriff's Office said it will conduct an investigation of the shooting.