Oregon wildfire along I-5 blamed on illegal campfire

A firefighter battling a large blaze in southwestern Oregon was injured when he was struck by rolling debris.

Authorities say the firefighter was transported early Monday to a medical center, where he was treated and released. The firefighter was one of about 1,000 people battling the 11,600-acre (17.1-square mile) Mile Post 97 fire that broke out Wednesday near Canyonville, Oregon, apparently from an illegal campfire.

#Milepost97Fire Update for July 29th. Acres 11,668 – 10% containment. For a downloadable version of the update, click here – https://t.co/1C2ngv5nEk pic.twitter.com/08NaWBQPN9 — ODF Southwest (@swofire) July 29, 2019

Officials said the fire was growing slowly toward the south, paralleling Interstate 5.

The fire was at 10 percent containment. Crews hoped to make progress as clouds and cooling temperatures were forecast for the area.

An earlier tweet from Douglas Forest Patrol shows the extreme conditions fire crews faced just hours after the fire began.

The Milepost 97 fire, located 1 mile SE of Canyonville is now estimated to be 35 – 40 acres in size. Nearly 100 firefighters, 5 helicopters, 1 large air tanker and 2 single engine air tankers are working on the fire. pic.twitter.com/wIbnaqAjpL — DFPA (@DouglasFPA) July 25, 2019

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs.

An Oregon Department of Environmental Quality air advisory issued due to smoke was extended Monday for Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties, and now includes southern Douglas County.