DeShawn Shead returns to Seahawks with 1-year deal

Posted 10:39 AM, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 10:51AM, July 29, 2019

DeShawn Shead #35 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts in the second quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. — Another familiar face will be back on the field for the Seattle Seahawks. The team signed defensive back DeShawn Shead to a one-year deal.

Head Coach Pete Carroll says Shead will start at safety to add some depth since Lano Hill is still a couple of weeks away from returning.

Shead, now 30, began his NFL career in Seattle back in 2012 as a rookie from Portland State University.

During a press conference, Shead was asked if he’s fully recovered from injuries that have held him back in the past.

“I do feel all the way back. I don’t think twice about my knee, my brakes,” he said. “I’m more elusive. My speed is back. So now it’s just putting it back on the field – getting back to it and doing what I know.”

Shead brings more veteran presence in the secondary. He can also play cornerback.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.