DeShawn Shead returns to Seahawks with 1-year deal

RENTON, Wash. — Another familiar face will be back on the field for the Seattle Seahawks. The team signed defensive back DeShawn Shead to a one-year deal.

Head Coach Pete Carroll says Shead will start at safety to add some depth since Lano Hill is still a couple of weeks away from returning.

Shead, now 30, began his NFL career in Seattle back in 2012 as a rookie from Portland State University.

During a press conference, Shead was asked if he’s fully recovered from injuries that have held him back in the past.

“I do feel all the way back. I don’t think twice about my knee, my brakes,” he said. “I’m more elusive. My speed is back. So now it’s just putting it back on the field – getting back to it and doing what I know.”

Shead brings more veteran presence in the secondary. He can also play cornerback.